Russians kill 2 more people in Donetsk Oblast
Saturday, 13 July 2024, 22:18
The attack on Novoocheretuvate in Donetsk Oblast on Saturday evening killed two people and wounded one.
Source: Vadym Filashkin, the Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Two people were killed and one wounded in Novoocheretuvate of Komar hromada. (Hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories)
Tonight, the Russians dropped two guided aerial bombs on the village, one of which hit the yard of the house where all three victims were at that time.
A total of 10 private buildings, a shop and a power line were damaged."
Background:
- Earlier, it was reported that two people were killed and four were injured in the attack on Donetsk Oblast on Saturday.
