All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians kill 2 more people in Donetsk Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 13 July 2024, 22:18
Russians kill 2 more people in Donetsk Oblast
Novoocheretuvate in Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Deepstatemap

The attack on Novoocheretuvate in Donetsk Oblast on Saturday evening killed two people and wounded one.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, the Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Two people were killed and one wounded in Novoocheretuvate of Komar hromada. (Hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories)

Advertisement:

Tonight, the Russians dropped two guided aerial bombs on the village, one of which hit the yard of the house where all three victims were at that time.

A total of 10 private buildings, a shop and a power line were damaged."

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Earlier, it was reported that two people were killed and four were injured in the attack on Donetsk Oblast on Saturday.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention

Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN

Zelenskyy: World must put pressure on Russia to bring them to negotiating table

US State Department reacts to Russia's new nuclear threats

King Charles III meets with Zelenskyy – photo

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians kill 2 people and injured 5 in Donetsk Oblast over day – photos
Russia kill 6 civilians and wounds 20 more in Donetsk Oblast over past day
Russians attack police car in Donetsk Oblast with drone, killing policeman – photo
RECENT NEWS
10:20
Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work
10:12
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 7 times: woman injured
10:00
updatedRussians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused
09:59
Russians mount attacks with small infantry groups on motorbikes near Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:32
Total of 130 combat clashes occur on battlefield in Ukraine during day, with hottest situation on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts
09:18
More electricity generation expected in August than in July, says Ukrainian energy company chairman
08:43
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine
08:10
Scholz aims to intensify fight against Russian "shadow fleet"
07:45
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 55 artillery systems in one day
07:26
updatedRussians attack Chuhuiv, injuring 9 civilians, including child – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: