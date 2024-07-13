Russians kill 2 more people in Donetsk Oblast

The attack on Novoocheretuvate in Donetsk Oblast on Saturday evening killed two people and wounded one.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, the Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Two people were killed and one wounded in Novoocheretuvate of Komar hromada. (Hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories)

Advertisement:

Tonight, the Russians dropped two guided aerial bombs on the village, one of which hit the yard of the house where all three victims were at that time.

A total of 10 private buildings, a shop and a power line were damaged."

Background:

Advertisement:

Earlier, it was reported that two people were killed and four were injured in the attack on Donetsk Oblast on Saturday.

Support UP or become our patron!