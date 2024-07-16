All Sections
Orbán proposes EU restore diplomatic relations with Russia, media says

Iryna Balachuk, Iryna KutielievaTuesday, 16 July 2024, 09:58
Photo: Viktor Orbán on Facebook

After his "peacekeeping mission", Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has proposed to European Council President Charles Michel that diplomatic relations with Russia be restored.

Source: European Pravda, citing German tabloid newspaper Bild

Details: Orbán has written a letter to Michel in which he has provided his "brief assessment" of recent talks with the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, China and Türkiye and with Donald Trump and included "some proposals for your [Michel’s] consideration".

Specifically, the Hungarian PM believes that the "intensity of the military conflict" in Ukraine "will radically increase in the near future".

In his letter, Orbán calls for negotiations with China regarding a "peace conference", the restoration of diplomatic relations with Russia, and the initiation of a "political offensive" towards the countries of the Global South, whose "respect we have lost due to our position on the war in Ukraine".

Orbán also writes about his talks with Trump and criticises the current president, Joe Biden, who, according to Orbán, "is unable to change the current pro-war policy of the United States, and therefore it is unrealistic to expect him to initiate a new policy".

In the letter, he also praises Trump and expresses confidence that, after winning the election, Trump "will not wait for his inauguration but will be ready to immediately act as a peace mediator", as he allegedly "has detailed and well-founded plans for this".

At the same time, Orbán warns that Trump's victory in the elections will come at a high cost for the EU.

"I am more than convinced that in the event of President Trump's likely victory, the financial burden between the US and the EU will shift significantly in favour of the EU when it comes to financial support for Ukraine," writes the Hungarian PM.

Background:

  • Earlier, Hungarian PM's Political Director Balázs Orbán noted that "[Viktor] Orbán's plan now lies on the table of every EU leader".
  • The European Union's legal service had earlier found that the Hungarian PM's talks with Putin violated EU treaties
  • Media reports suggest that EU states are considering various options for punishing Hungary over Orbán's uncoordinated visit to Russia.

