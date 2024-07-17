All Sections
Most Poles consider situation in Ukraine threatening to Poland

Wednesday, 17 July 2024, 19:29
Most Poles consider situation in Ukraine threatening to Poland
Stock photo: Getty Images

In Poland, 70% of respondents believe the current situation in Ukraine threatens the country's sovereignty and independence, while 30% believe it is unimportant or absent.

Source: survey by the Main Statistical Office (GUS) of Poland on public opinion in the country in July, writes Ukrinform, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: According to the survey, 30.1% of Poles believe the situation in Ukraine poses a very serious threat to national security, while 39.9% believe it is on par with the norm.

Another 23.8% of respondents deemed this threat insignificant, while 6.2% saw no threat at all.

Furthermore, 73.4% of Poles believe that Ukraine's current situation jeopardises the country's economic stability. 29.7% considered it substantial, 43.7% ordinary, and 26.6% insignificant or nonexistent.

Earlier reports stated that Poland would increase defence spending to 5% of GDP next year in response to a potential Russian threat.

At the same time, General Wiesław Kukuła, Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Army, stated that Poland's army should be prepared for a full-scale conflict.

