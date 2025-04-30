All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine ready to sign US minerals agreement as early as 30 April, Bloomberg says

Ivanna Kostina, Stepan HaftkoWednesday, 30 April 2025, 15:04
Ukraine ready to sign US minerals agreement as early as 30 April, Bloomberg says
Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine is ready to sign a minerals deal with the United States, which may happen as early as Wednesday 30 April.

Source: Bloomberg, citing sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The draft agreement, which envisages the establishment of a joint fund to manage investment projects in Ukraine, has been finalised and could be signed as early as Wednesday, said a source who wished to remain anonymous as the negotiations are closed.

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko has left for Washington to sign the agreement, the sources added.

According to a draft document seen by Bloomberg News, the agreement stipulates that the US and Ukraine will work to "increase investment in mining, energy and related technology in Ukraine". Washington also acknowledges Kyiv's intention to finalise a deal that aligns with its aspirations to join the European Union, a point that has long been regarded as a red line in the negotiations.

In a further breakthrough, the US has agreed that only future military aid provided after the agreement is signed will count towards its contribution to the joint fund, according to the document. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated on Sunday that Washington had dropped its demand to include the tens of billions of dollars in assistance already delivered since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Under the document, the deal "strengthens the strategic partnership between the Parties for the long-term reconstruction and modernisation of Ukraine, in response to the large-scale destruction caused by Russia’s full-scale invasion".

The source noted that two additional technical agreements, which will outline the joint fund's operational framework, are still being finalised.

Read also: Speedy deal, strategic gains: inside the US-Ukraine mineral agreement timeline

Background

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

UkraineUSAnegotiations
Advertisement:
EU reacts to investigation into Russia's murder of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna
Ukrainian Security Service drones behind attack on Russian defence plant in Murom, source says
​​Russia starts building bridge to connect with North Korea
Drones attack defence plant in Russia’s Murom, causing fire
Trump makes new statements on war in Ukraine, saying Putin "would like to stop war"
Almost 90% of Ukrainians don't trust Trump, poll shows
All News
Ukraine
EU allocates almost €1bn for defence, with some orders to be made in Ukraine
No Russian forces massing on border of Belarus, Ukraine's Border Guard Service reports
Ukraine passes EU screening on entrepreneurship and industrial policy
RECENT NEWS
16:25
European Commission confirms it will not extend "trade visa-free regime" for Ukraine
16:15
Kyiv mourns woman killed in Russian attack, leaving behind 18-month-old daughter and husband who survived captivity
16:00
Axios learns details of brief conversation between Zelenskyy and Trump at Vatican
15:51
EXPLAINER100 days of Trump: has the US lost its power and put the dollar at risk?
15:38
EU reacts to investigation into Russia's murder of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna
15:11
Ukraine's Security Service and prosecutors identify two Russian torturers who ordered to behead Ukrainian POW – photo
15:04
Ukraine ready to sign US minerals agreement as early as 30 April, Bloomberg says
14:55
In second half of 2024, number of Russian cyberattacks rose by nearly half
14:19
EU allocates almost €1bn for defence, with some orders to be made in Ukraine
14:08
Nine hurt in Russian drone attack on Pivdenne in Kharkiv Oblast, including children
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: