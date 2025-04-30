EU reacts to investigation into Russia's murder of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna

The European Commission has stated that the latest details of the death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna in Russian captivity are further proof of the cruelty of the Russian system and evidence that the occupation is a deadly threat to Ukrainians.

Source: European Pravda, citing European Commission spokesperson Anitta Hipper at a daily briefing on 30 April

Details: Hipper was commenting on an investigation by journalists who have collected together all the available information about the torture and death in Russian captivity of Ukrainska Pravda freelance writer Viktoriia Roshchyna.

Quote from Hipper: "Russia does not miss any opportunity to show its despicable brutality towards the Ukrainians by killing and torturing, as it was in the case of Viktoriia Roshchyna, a brave Ukrainian journalist who was brutally not only killed but also tortured previously. This also clearly shows that life under Russiaʼs occupation is not an option. It is not a safe option for the Ukrainians. For journalists, her courage will always be remembered, and Russia should be and we make everything possible in our power to make sure that they remain accountable for all these war crimes and atrocities committed."

Background:

Viktoriia Roshchyna left Ukraine for Poland on 25 July 2023 to travel to the occupied territory. She planned to reach the occupied part of Ukraine's east via Russia in three days.

Roshchyna disappeared on 3 August 2023 in the temporary occupied territory she was reporting from.

Russia admitted for the first time in May 2024 that they had detained Roshchyna. The Russian Ministry of Defence sent a letter of confirmation to her father, Volodymyr Roshchyn.

