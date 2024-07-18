All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians storm Hlyboke and Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, dropping 11 guided bombs in last 24 hours

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 18 July 2024, 16:49
Russians storm Hlyboke and Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, dropping 11 guided bombs in last 24 hours
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces

On 18 July, 73 combat clashes occurred throughout the front lines, with Russian forces concentrating largely on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts. The Russians landed 11 guided bombs on Kharkiv Oblast and attacked Ukrainian forces around Hlyboke and Vovchansk.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; information as of 14:21 on 18 July

Quote: "The situation at the front is characterised by the enemy's activity on all fronts; the enemy employs all available forces and means to achieve its objectives; the occupier is most active on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts, where more than one-third of all combat clashes occurred."

Advertisement:

Details: According to reports, Russian strikes occurred during the day on a number of settlements in Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts, including Uhroidy, Obody, and Kremskyi Buhor. The village of Zhuravka was struck with unguided aircraft missiles, and Russian forces also conducted sabotage and reconnaissance operations along the border.

The Kharkiv Oblast is under continual bombardment from Russian aviation; on 18 July, they dropped 11 guided aerial bombs. They targeted settlements such as Vovchanski Khutory, Starytsia, Lyptsi, and Vesele.

On the Kharkiv front, Russian forces attempted to strike the Ukrainian defensive lines near Hlyboke and Vovchansk eight times. Three three combat clashes are ongoing in the area. Ukrainian forces continue to maintain control of the situation.

Advertisement:

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian units' positions in the areas of Synkivka, Stelmakhivka and Berestove five times, with three combat clashes still ongoing. Ukrainian forces continue to maintain their defence.

On the Lyman front, the Russian forces launched seven assaults on Ukrainian positions around Makiivka, Nevske, Terny, and Torske. Three combat clashes concluded without result for the Russians, while four more still continue.

On the Siversk front, near the settlements of Pereizne, Spirne, and Berestove, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians launched four attacks on the Ukrainian army's positions in the vicinity of Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Novomarkove. The Russians launched airstrikes on Chasiv Yar using assault and bomber aircraft.

The number of Russians attacks on the Toretsk front has reached 10. The Russian army concentrated its efforts in the vicinity of Pivnichne and Toretsk, where nine combat clashes took place, and another one happened near New-York. Ukrainian forces repulsed all of the attacks. The Russians intensively used aviation on this front, specifically bombing the towns of Pivnichne and Toretsk.

The Pokrovsk front saw the most clashes in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the day, the Russians have attempted 15 attempts to drive Ukrainian soldiers out of their positions in Prohres, Novoselivka Persha, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Umanske and Yasnobrodivka, aided by bombers and assault planes. Ukraine’s forces are holding back the onslaught, having repulsed six Russians attacks while nine more are still ongoing. The Russian losses are being specified.

Fighting continues near Krasnohorivka, Karlivka and Paraskoviivka on the Kurakhove front. According to the most recent intelligence, six attacks by the Russians forces have been repelled in this area, and another six combat clashes are still ongoing.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians aggressively deployed aviation to attack the settlements of Shevchenko, Berestky, Velyka Novosilka, and Urozhaine.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attempted five unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian units near Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novoandriivka and Nesterianka.

The Russian forces continue to attempt to drive Ukrainian soldiers from their positions on the Prydniprovsk front. Ukrainian forces withstood two unsuccessful assaults by hostile infantry.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Armed ForceswarUkraineRussia
Advertisement:

Russian top military official injured in car explosion in Moscow, loses feet – photos

Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video

Ukraine can't join EU without resolving Volyn tragedy issue – Polish Defence Minister

Russians set up new military base 200 km from front line

Ukraine's Security Service detains former journalist who called for armed protest against mobilisation

Yacht of Ukrainian oligarch close to Putin indefinitely frozen in Croatia

All News
Armed Forces
Russians attacking most actively on Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts, 112 combat clashes at front
Russians concentrate their efforts towards New-York and Pivnichne: 119 combat clashes occur at front
Zelenskyy on performance of Ukraine's commander-in-chief and Russia's breakthrough in Kharkiv Oblast: we will deal with details later
RECENT NEWS
09:38
Russian top military official injured in car explosion in Moscow, loses feet – photos
09:02
Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video
08:58
Air-raid warning issued on Romanian side of Danube due to Russian attack on Ukrainian ports
08:55
Ukraine's air defence destroys 17 of 23 Russian Shahed drones on 24 July
08:31
Total of 150 combat clashes over past day, with most attacks occurring on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:23
Russians attack Odesa Oblast with Shahed drones, damaging port infrastructure and house: 3 people injured– photos
07:47
Russians hit Kherson overnight, killing elderly woman
07:33
Russia has lost 570,000 soldiers
06:42
China should hear about war directly from Ukraine – US State Department spokesman
06:08
ISW analyses proposal by Russian Duma to punish Russian soldiers for using personal devices
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: