Russians storm Hlyboke and Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, dropping 11 guided bombs in last 24 hours

On 18 July, 73 combat clashes occurred throughout the front lines, with Russian forces concentrating largely on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts. The Russians landed 11 guided bombs on Kharkiv Oblast and attacked Ukrainian forces around Hlyboke and Vovchansk.

Quote: "The situation at the front is characterised by the enemy's activity on all fronts; the enemy employs all available forces and means to achieve its objectives; the occupier is most active on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts, where more than one-third of all combat clashes occurred."

Details: According to reports, Russian strikes occurred during the day on a number of settlements in Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts, including Uhroidy, Obody, and Kremskyi Buhor. The village of Zhuravka was struck with unguided aircraft missiles, and Russian forces also conducted sabotage and reconnaissance operations along the border.

The Kharkiv Oblast is under continual bombardment from Russian aviation; on 18 July, they dropped 11 guided aerial bombs. They targeted settlements such as Vovchanski Khutory, Starytsia, Lyptsi, and Vesele.

On the Kharkiv front, Russian forces attempted to strike the Ukrainian defensive lines near Hlyboke and Vovchansk eight times. Three three combat clashes are ongoing in the area. Ukrainian forces continue to maintain control of the situation.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian units' positions in the areas of Synkivka, Stelmakhivka and Berestove five times, with three combat clashes still ongoing. Ukrainian forces continue to maintain their defence.

On the Lyman front, the Russian forces launched seven assaults on Ukrainian positions around Makiivka, Nevske, Terny, and Torske. Three combat clashes concluded without result for the Russians, while four more still continue.

On the Siversk front, near the settlements of Pereizne, Spirne, and Berestove, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians launched four attacks on the Ukrainian army's positions in the vicinity of Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Novomarkove. The Russians launched airstrikes on Chasiv Yar using assault and bomber aircraft.

The number of Russians attacks on the Toretsk front has reached 10. The Russian army concentrated its efforts in the vicinity of Pivnichne and Toretsk, where nine combat clashes took place, and another one happened near New-York. Ukrainian forces repulsed all of the attacks. The Russians intensively used aviation on this front, specifically bombing the towns of Pivnichne and Toretsk.

The Pokrovsk front saw the most clashes in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the day, the Russians have attempted 15 attempts to drive Ukrainian soldiers out of their positions in Prohres, Novoselivka Persha, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Umanske and Yasnobrodivka, aided by bombers and assault planes. Ukraine’s forces are holding back the onslaught, having repulsed six Russians attacks while nine more are still ongoing. The Russian losses are being specified.

Fighting continues near Krasnohorivka, Karlivka and Paraskoviivka on the Kurakhove front. According to the most recent intelligence, six attacks by the Russians forces have been repelled in this area, and another six combat clashes are still ongoing.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians aggressively deployed aviation to attack the settlements of Shevchenko, Berestky, Velyka Novosilka, and Urozhaine.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attempted five unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian units near Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novoandriivka and Nesterianka.

The Russian forces continue to attempt to drive Ukrainian soldiers from their positions on the Prydniprovsk front. Ukrainian forces withstood two unsuccessful assaults by hostile infantry.

