Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 19 July 2024, 06:52
Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US presidential candidate Donald Trump has mentioned Ukraine during a speech at the Republican convention, stating that the world is on the brink of World War III, and promised to change the situation.

Source: Trump’s address; Voice of America

Quote: "I will end every single international crisis that the current administration has created, including the horrible war with Russia and Ukraine, which would have never happened if I was president."

Details: He also mentioned the war in the Middle East and the conflict looming over Taiwan, Korea, the Philippines and all of Asia.

Trump warned that World War III would be terrible due to the weapons now available to humanity.

He said these weapons are destructive and time has come for changes.

Trump also noted that Russia invaded Georgia, captured Crimea under other US presidents and "under the current administration, Russia is after all of Ukraine".

"Under President Trump, Russia took nothing," Trump concluded.

Quote: "I could stop wars with a telephone call."

Subjects: TrumpUkrainewarELECTIONS
