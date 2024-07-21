Biden backs Kamala Harris as new Democratic presidential candidate

Current US President Joe Biden, who announced his exit from the presidential race on 21 July, has endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party candidate.

Source: Biden on Twitter (X)

Details: Biden posted this statement shortly after his letter about standing down from the presidential election.

Advertisement:

Biden, who was chosen as the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, addressed his fellow party members, who will have to look for a candidate to replace him. "My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term," he said, repeating his previous message.

Biden said he is still glad that he chose Kamala Harris as his running mate during the election race four years ago. "It’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year," he added.

It should be noted that Biden, who won the primaries, will not be able to choose the candidate himself if he exits the race. However, it appears unlikely that the party will go against his suggestion – especially when there is so little time left to make the decision.

Advertisement:

Background: On 21 July Joe Biden announced his exit from the presidential race.

Support UP or become our patron!