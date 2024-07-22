Zelenskyy thanks Biden for strong decisions and bold steps

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked US President Joe Biden for his "unwavering support for Ukraine's fight for freedom".

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X)

Quote: "Many strong decisions have been made in recent years and they will be remembered as bold steps taken by President Biden in response to challenging times. And we respect today's tough but strong decision."

Details: Zelenskyy also emphasised that Ukrainians will always be grateful for President Biden's leadership, as he supported Ukraine in its most dramatic moment in history, helped prevent Putin's occupation and continues to support them throughout this terrible war.

Zelenskyy noted that the current situation in Ukraine and all of Europe is no less challenging and "we sincerely hope that America's continued strong leadership will prevent Russian evil from succeeding or making its aggression pay off".

Background:

On 21 July, Joe Biden announced his exit from the presidential race.

Biden endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party candidate.

