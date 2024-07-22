All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy thanks Biden for strong decisions and bold steps

Ivashkiv OlenaMonday, 22 July 2024, 02:56
Zelenskyy thanks Biden for strong decisions and bold steps
Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukraine’s President’s Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked US President Joe Biden for his "unwavering support for Ukraine's fight for freedom".

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X)

Quote: "Many strong decisions have been made in recent years and they will be remembered as bold steps taken by President Biden in response to challenging times. And we respect today's tough but strong decision."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy also emphasised that Ukrainians will always be grateful for President Biden's leadership, as he supported Ukraine in its most dramatic moment in history, helped prevent Putin's occupation and continues to support them throughout this terrible war.

Zelenskyy noted that the current situation in Ukraine and all of Europe is no less challenging and "we sincerely hope that America's continued strong leadership will prevent Russian evil from succeeding or making its aggression pay off".

Background: 

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyBiden
Advertisement:

Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy

Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims

Russia attacked 145 Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on Saturday

Ukraine's Air Force downed 1 Russian missile and 7 out of 8 Shahed drones overnight

Iran and North Korea provide Russia with lethal aid for its war in Ukraine – ISW

Over 75% of wounded servicemen return to service – Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

All News
Zelenskyy
Everything possible is being done to generate more power – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy says German Patriot air defence system has arrived Ukraine
Zelenskyy: No one will agree to a war that lasts another 10 years
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy
18:30
Russians target mine in Donetsk Oblast twice in past two days
18:10
Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims
18:08
Dream debut: Ukrainian tennis player Kostiuk confidently defeats New Zealand's Sun at 2024 Olympics
16:27
Russians drop explosives on Kherson, wounding 2 people
16:01
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina confidently starts her performance in 2024 Olympics
15:55
Wagner-associated propagandist killed in Mali
15:38
Ukraine's defence forces target oil depot in Russian Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
15:09
Russians strike apartment buildings in Nikopol, wounding 8 civilians, including 2 children – photo
15:05
Ukrainian tennis player withdraws from 2024 Olympic Games
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: