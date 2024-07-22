All Sections
Total of 117 combat clashes at front during day: almost 40 Russian attacks repelled on Pokrovsk front

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 22 July 2024, 08:30
A Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces have attacked 11 fronts over the past day, with 117 combat clashes occurring. The most intense fighting has been on the Pokrovsk front, where the Russians concentrated their efforts near six settlements.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 22 July

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians continued their active operations, with 12 combat clashes in total. Fighting took place near the settlements of Vovchansk and Hlyboke.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions 11 times. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled assaults near the settlements of Synkivka, Stelmakhivka, Berestove and towards Hlushkivka.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled 11 Russian attacks near the settlements of Makiivka, Nevske and Terny.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian forces repelled nine Russian assaults near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske and Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 13 Russian attempts to break through the defences, in particular near the city of Chasiv Yar, where more than half of these clashes occurred, and the village of Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, conducted eight attacks near the settlements of Pivnichne, Zalizne and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 39 Russian offensive and assault actions. The Russians concentrated their efforts near the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Novoselivka Persha, Novooleksandrivka, Prohres, Kalynove and Umanske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces continue to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka and Paraskoviivka. Russian forces attempted to break through Ukrainian defences seven times there.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians conducted one unsuccessful assault on Ukrainian positions. Meanwhile, they used assault and bomber aircraft extensively, striking near the settlements of Vuhledar, Katerynivka, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske, Kostiantynivka, Rozlyv, Neskuchne and Vremivka.

The Russians unsuccessfully assaulted Ukrainian positions three times on the Orikhiv front near the settlements of Robotyne and Novodanylivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians persisted in their attempt to push Ukrainian units out of their positions, with the Ukrainian forces repelling three unsuccessful assaults.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are maintaining a military presence, conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities and attacking settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Subjects: Armed ForceswarUkraineRussia
