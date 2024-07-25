All Sections
Attack helicopter crashes in Russia, killing crew

Iryna BalachukThursday, 25 July 2024, 07:49
Attack helicopter crashes in Russia, killing crew
A Mi-28 attack helicopter. Stock photo: militaryrussia.ru

A Mi-28 attack helicopter has crashed in Russia's Kaluga Oblast. The entire crew was killed.  

Source: Vladislav Shapsha, the governor of Kaluga Oblast, on Telegram; RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet, with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defence

Quote from Shapsha: "A Mi-28 helicopter has crashed in Zhizdra district. An operations team and rescue workers are working at the crash site."

Details: Later, RIA Novosti reported that the helicopter crew was killed and that, according to early reports, the cause of the crash was a technical malfunction.

The Mi-28 was on a scheduled flight.

It is noted that the helicopter crashed in a deserted area, with no damage caused on the ground.

The Mi-28 is an attack helicopter designed to seek and destroy enemy armoured vehicles, aerial targets and manpower. 

Why this is important: After the imposition of sanctions against Russia for its war against Ukraine, the number of aircraft accidents in Russia has increased. This has been explained by the lack of essential parts that Russia used to import from Western countries.

Background: On 22 July, a Robinson helicopter carrying three FSB officers, which disappeared in Russiaʼs Yakutia after its emergency beacon went off on 19 July, was found crashed.

