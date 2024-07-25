Russians attack Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts 70 times in one day – General Staff

A total of 149 combat clashes have occurred on the front over the past day. The Russian forces have been most active on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts, launching assaults on 11 fronts overall.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 25 July

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians continued their assaults. Eight combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Hlyboke, Tykhe and Sotnytskyi Kozachok.

On the Kupiansk front, eight combat clashes occurred. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assaults near three settlements. The Russians focused their actions near the settlements of Synkivka, Stelmakhivka and Petropavlivka.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled 15 Russian assaults near the settlements of Makiivka, Nevske and in Serebrianka Forest. The Russians actively deployed assault aircraft on this front.

On the Siversk front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled nine Russian attacks near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske and Ivano-Darivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 12 Russian attempts to break through the defences near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Nove and toward Novomarkove.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians concentrated their efforts near the settlements of Pivnichne and New-York, where they, supported by aircraft, conducted seven attacks on Ukrainian positions.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 38 Russian attacks near the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Novoselivka Persha, Novooleksandrivka, Vovche and Karlivka, where the Russians tried to push Ukrainian units out of their positions, actively using assault and bombing aircraft.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces continued to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Paraskoviivka, where the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences 32 times.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians launched 13 unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Kostiantynivka and Vodiane. They fired unguided rockets at Vuhledar and near Urozhaine.

On the Orikhiv front, three combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Novodarivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, four Russian attacks on Ukrainian positions were unsuccessful.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups. The situation has not changed significantly.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts (also known as the Siversk and Sloboda fronts), the Russians maintained their military presence and attacked Ukrainian settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are continuing to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, depleting the Russian forces along the entire line of contact and in the rear alike.

