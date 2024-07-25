Scholz: Russia must end war with Ukraine to prevent US missiles deployment in Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that to prevent the deployment of American long-range missiles in Germany, Russia must first cease its war against Ukraine. He also expressed regret that Russia disregards arms control agreements.

Source: European Pravda, citing DW

Quote: "The first thing Russia should do (to prevent Germany from hosting American weapons – ed.) is to end its horrific aggressive war against Ukraine and abandon its attempt to conquer an entire country."

Details: Scholz said the deployment of American missiles on German territory would serve as a deterrent, ensuring that Germany does not face an attack.

He also dismissed concerns that the planned deployment of American missile systems could lead to escalation in relations with Russia.

Scholz believes that Germany "needs deterrent forces and capabilities in addition to what we already have, such as cruise missiles and long-range conventional weapons."

Furthermore, the chancellor noted that he can only express regret "on behalf of NATO" regarding Russia's "massive disregard for all arms control agreements over the past few decades."

"We would all like to live in a world where arms control is significant again. But right now, it's about ensuring our security through necessary deterrence to prevent war," he emphasised.

Background:

During the NATO summit in Washington, it was announced that the United States and Germany have agreed to deploy, among other things, Tomahawk missiles in Germany to enhance deterrence and protect their NATO partners.

Scholz welcomed the plan to deploy American long-range missiles in his country, noting that this decision "perfectly aligns with the German government's security strategy."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on 13 July that European capitals could become "potential" targets if European countries agreed to the deployment of American long-range missiles.

