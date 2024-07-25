Suspected murderer of Ukrainian professor Iryna Farion detained in Dnipro

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has reported that an 18-year-old individual suspected of murdering Iryna Farion, a linguist, professor at Lviv Polytechnic National University and former Ukrainian MP, was detained in the city of Dnipro.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Quote: "Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, has just informed me that the suspected murderer of Iryna Farion was detained in Dnipro.

The arrest operation was very complex. These days hundreds of members of the National Police of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine and other services have been investigating this murder."

Details: Reportedly, an 18-year-old man was detained. Necessary investigative measures and examinations are being conducted. Zelenskyy ordered Klymenko to reveal all the details to the public.

Background:

An assassination attempt was made on former Ukrainian MP Iryna Farion on Masaryk Street in Lviv on the evening of 19 July. Later that night, Farion died in hospital.

On 20 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he received the latest reports on Farion’s murder and all lines of enquiry are being investigated, including the theory that Russia and its secret services were involved.

Ukraine’s National Police put a man who may be involved in Farion’s murder on the wanted list.

A funeral service for Farion was held in Lviv on 21 July.

Investigators believe that Farion’s murder was being planned for at least a month, and that the perpetrator may have had accomplices.

