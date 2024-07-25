All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Suspected murderer of Ukrainian professor Iryna Farion detained in Dnipro

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 25 July 2024, 15:03
Suspected murderer of Ukrainian professor Iryna Farion detained in Dnipro
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has reported that an 18-year-old individual suspected of murdering Iryna Farion, a linguist, professor at Lviv Polytechnic National University and former Ukrainian MP, was detained in the city of Dnipro.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Quote: "Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, has just informed me that the suspected murderer of Iryna Farion was detained in Dnipro.

Advertisement:

The arrest operation was very complex. These days hundreds of members of the National Police of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine and other services have been investigating this murder."

Details: Reportedly, an 18-year-old man was detained. Necessary investigative measures and examinations are being conducted. Zelenskyy ordered Klymenko to reveal all the details to the public.

Read also: Iryna Farion murder: details of the assassination, lines of enquiry, and why the Lviv professor was so controversial

Advertisement:

Background:

  • An assassination attempt was made on former Ukrainian MP Iryna Farion on Masaryk Street in Lviv on the evening of 19 July. Later that night, Farion died in hospital.
  • On 20 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he received the latest reports on Farion’s murder and all lines of enquiry are being investigated, including the theory that Russia and its secret services were involved.
  • Ukraine’s National Police put a man who may be involved in Farion’s murder on the wanted list.
  • A funeral service for Farion was held in Lviv on 21 July.
  • Investigators believe that Farion’s murder was being planned for at least a month, and that the perpetrator may have had accomplices.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Iryna Farion
Advertisement:

Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House

White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia

updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces stop Russian breakthrough on Toretsk front – video

Zelenskyy: Russia will no longer attempt to capture Kharkiv; they have new priority

Serhii Kulish wins silver for Ukraine at 2024 Olympics

All News
Iryna Farion
Murder of Ukrainian professor Iryna Farion: searches ongoing at detainee's place
Photo of 18-year-old suspect in murder of Ukrainian professor Iryna Farion made public
Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry shares information about killer of Ukrainian professor Iryna Farion
RECENT NEWS
22:13
US sees no link between prisoner exchange talks and war in Ukraine
21:42
Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House
21:27
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to negotiate security agreement with another European country
20:25
Sisters Kichenok from Ukraine lose in Olympics women's doubles tennis quarterfinals
19:46
Zelenskyy says government reshuffle in the works
19:03
White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia
18:55
Wall Street Journal confirms journalist Evan Gershkovich released from prison in Russia
18:51
Ukrainian delegation discusses ratification of free trade agreement in Türkiye
18:11
Kremlin comments on idea of Russia's participation in second Peace Summit and possibility of negotiations
17:58
updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: