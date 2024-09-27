Investigators in case of murder of Ukrainian professor Farion withhold details of investigation

The investigation into the murder of Iryna Farion, a linguist, professor at Lviv Polytechnic National University and public figure, does not allow disclosing information about the course of the pre-trial investigation.

Source: National Police response to UP's request

Quote: "According to Article 8 of the Law of Ukraine On Access to Public Information, information containing the secrets of the pre-trial investigation is considered confidential.

Article 222 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine stipulates that pre-trial investigation information may be disclosed only with the written permission of the investigator or prosecutor and to the extent they deem possible.

No written permission of the investigator or prosecutor has been provided to disclose the requested information at this time."

Details: In its request, the UP asked whether the weapon used to shoot Farion had been found, whether possible customers of the murder had been identified, whether the suspect had accomplices, whether law enforcement had found out the motives for the crime and whether additional circumstances had emerged in the case and what they were.

Background:

On the evening of 19 July 2024, an assassination attempt was made on former Ukrainian MP Iryna Farion on Masaryk Street in Lviv. Later that night, Farion died in hospital.

On 25 July, a suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion was detained in Dnipro. The 18-year-old detainee is a resident of Dnipro. In preparation for the crime, he rented at least three apartments in Lviv. Currently, the investigation is inclined to believe that the shooter is only the executor.

On 19 September, the Halytskyi District Court of Lviv extended the suspect's detention without bail for 60 days.

