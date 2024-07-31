Defence of suspect in former Ukrainian MP's murder files appeal against preventive measure

The defence of 18-year-old Viacheslav Zinchenko, a suspect in the murder of former Ukrainian MP and linguist Iryna Farion, has filed an appeal against the court's decision on a preventive measure.

Source: Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster, citing the suspect's lawyer Ihor Sulyma

Details: Sulyma said that he had filed an appeal against the court's decision to impose a preventive measure in the form of detention with no bail.

The lawyer also refuted the information about involvement of other lawyers in the case, which was spread on 30 July on social media:

"I must refute this and inform you that I am the only lawyer of the suspect. A contract was signed with me and there are no other defence lawyers in the case."

Background:

On 26 July, representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the police, the Office of the Prosecutor General and the Security Service of Ukraine held a joint briefing in Lviv on the investigation into Farion's murder.

Investigators believe that Farion was shot at from a distance of approximately 1.5-2 metres with a modified pistol, and a sports cartridge case was found at the scene.

Law enforcement officers are checking the involvement of the suspect in the murder of Farion in the neo-Nazi movement, and the investigation does not rule out personal grudge. The list of the suspect’s potential victims also included Maksym Buzhanskyi, MP from the Servant of the People party.

According to Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the 18-year-old suspect is a resident of Dnipro. He rented at least three apartments in Lviv while preparing for Farion’s assassination. Investigators currently believe that the shooter was only a hitman.

On 26 July, the court arrested the suspect in the murder of Ukrainian linguist, professor and former MP Iryna Farion, without the possibility of bail.

