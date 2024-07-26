Almost 150 combat clashes on battlefield: Russians conduct 43 attacks on Pokrovsk front

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces have attacked 11 fronts in Ukraine over the past day, resulting in 147 combat clashes. The most intense situation has been observed on the Pokrovsk front, with significant activity also on the Kurakhove front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 26 July

Details: On the Kharkiv front, nine attacks occurred over the past day. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Hlyboke, Vovchansk and Tykhe.

On the Kupiansk front, ten combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Stelmakhivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Synkivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked near the settlements of Makiivka, Nevske and in the Serebrianka Forest 13 times.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian assaults near the settlements of Spirne, Verkhnokamianske, Mykolaivka and Ivano-Darivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked near the settlements of Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Kalynivka, Hryhorivka and Maiske 11 times.

On the Toretsk front, 11 attacks occurred near the settlements of Pivnichne, New-York and Zalizne.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 43 Russian assaults near the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Ivanivka, Tymofiivka, Vesele, Novoselivka Persha, Novooleksandrivka, Novozhelanne, Yasnobrodivka, Prohres and Kalynove. The Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to push Ukrainian units out of their positions. The highest concentration of attacks was near the settlements of Novoselivka Persha and Vozdvyzhenka.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 19 Russian attacks near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Paraskoviivka, where the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences.

On the Vremivka front, Russian forces launched 14 assaults near the settlements of Velyka Novosilka, Vodiane, Kostiantynivka and Rozdolne.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians continued trying to push Ukrainian units out of their positions. Four combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Mala Tokmachka, Yurkivka, Shcherbaky and Novoandriivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, all Russian attacks were unsuccessful during the assault on Ukrainian defence lines on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are maintaining their military presence, bombarding settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation and increasing the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are continuing to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, depleting the Russian forces along the entire line of contact.

