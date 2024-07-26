All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ceasefire means 25% of Ukrainian territory remains under Russian control and Russia strengthens capabilities – Ukraine's Ambassador to Türkiye

Iryna BalachukFriday, 26 July 2024, 09:57
Ceasefire means 25% of Ukrainian territory remains under Russian control and Russia strengthens capabilities – Ukraine's Ambassador to Türkiye
Vasyl Bodnar, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Türkiye. Photo: Facebook

Vasyl Bodnar, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Türkiye, has said that a ceasefire without Russia withdrawing its troops from the occupied territories will give the aggressor "time to strengthen its capabilities and resume attacks on Ukraine."  

Source: Bodnar in an interview with Euronews

Quote: "Many countries have proposed the idea of a ceasefire, but no one thinks about what it means. [A ceasefire would mean that…] 25% of Ukrainian territory would remain under Russian control... [and it would also mean] buying time for Russia to strengthen its capabilities and resume its attacks on Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: Bodnar stressed that the solution to the problem of Russian occupation, which has been going on in Ukraine for more than two years, lies only in the defence of Ukraine's territorial integrity under international law.

"Any other proposal should not be taken into account, and that is why we rejected it," he said.

Bodnar explained that Ukraine's vision of ending the war is unified and unchanged: "Our methods of achieving peace are very simple: the withdrawal of Russian troops and the defence of [Ukraine's territorial integrity within the norms of] international law, and then we can start talking about other possibilities."

Advertisement:

Referring to the call for a ceasefire made by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán during his recent visit to Kyiv, Bodnar said that Orbán's ceasefire proposal did not contain any details.

He added that Ukraine's desire to join NATO does not intend to provoke Russia or create geopolitical changes, but only to maintain security and "lasting peace".  

"NATO is the only institution that can meet the security needs of the modern world, at least on paper," Bodnar said.

He stressed that if Ukraine becomes a NATO member, it will be a natural border between other members of the alliance and Russia. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warRussiaUkraine
Advertisement:

Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House

White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia

updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces stop Russian breakthrough on Toretsk front – video

Zelenskyy: Russia will no longer attempt to capture Kharkiv; they have new priority

Serhii Kulish wins silver for Ukraine at 2024 Olympics

All News
war
EU transfers first €1.5 billion tranche of proceeds from Russian assets to Ukraine
Pentagon finds additional US$2 billion for weapons for Ukraine due to error in calculations
Almost 150 combat clashes on battlefield: Russians conduct 43 attacks on Pokrovsk front
RECENT NEWS
22:13
US sees no link between prisoner exchange talks and war in Ukraine
21:42
Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House
21:27
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to negotiate security agreement with another European country
20:25
Sisters Kichenok from Ukraine lose in Olympics women's doubles tennis quarterfinals
19:46
Zelenskyy says government reshuffle in the works
19:03
White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia
18:55
Wall Street Journal confirms journalist Evan Gershkovich released from prison in Russia
18:51
Ukrainian delegation discusses ratification of free trade agreement in Türkiye
18:11
Kremlin comments on idea of Russia's participation in second Peace Summit and possibility of negotiations
17:58
updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: