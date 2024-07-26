Ukrainian Interior Ministry shows video of arrest and interrogation of suspect in former MP Farion's murder – video

Law enforcement officers have released a video showing the results of the investigation into the murder of public figure and linguist Iryna Farion.

Source: video provided to Ukrainska Pravda by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Details: The video shows footage from surveillance cameras in different parts of Lviv, which recorded the suspect's movements around the city, receipts for the housing he rented and fragments of the special operation to detain and interrogate the suspect.

Advertisement:

When asked whether he committed the murders or was guilty, the detainee replied, "We'll see, we'll see." When asked how he would explain his actions when he committed the murder, the guy only said "Next question."

Background:

Advertisement:

On 26 July, representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the police, the Office of the Prosecutor General and the Security Service of Ukraine held a joint briefing in Lviv on the investigation into Farion's murder.

Investigators believe that Farion was shot at from a distance of approximately 1.5-2 metres with a modified pistol, and a sports cartridge case was found at the scene.

Law enforcement officers are checking the involvement of the suspect in the murder of Farion in the neo-Nazi movement, and the investigation does not rule out personal grudge. The list of the suspect’s potential victims also included Maksym Buzhanskyi, MP from the Servant of the People party.

According to Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the 18-year-old suspect is a resident of Dnipro. He rented at least three apartments in Lviv while preparing for Farion’s assassination. Investigators currently believe that the shooter was only a hitman.

Support UP or become our patron!