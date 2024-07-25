Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry shares information about killer of Ukrainian professor Iryna Farion

Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, has said that investigators have sufficient evidence to assert that the man who was detained in the city of Dnipro earlier today was the person who shot and killed Iryna Farion, a linguist, professor at Lviv Polytechnic National University and former Ukrainian MP.

Source: Ihor Klymenko on Telegram

Quote: "There is sufficient evidence to say that the detained man shot [Iryna Farion]. [This conclusion follows] 139 hours of nonstop work by a huge team of rapid response teams, investigators, forensic and other experts, police services, and Security Service of Ukraine personnel.

They have followed every step of the shooter’s retreat [from the crime scene] and inspected nearly 100 hectares of forest.

The suspect was eventually found and identified. Having his photo meant that it was only a matter of time: he was caught on smart CCTV cameras.

Identifying and detaining the perpetrator was a painstaking process that required the utmost professionalism, patience and discipline to avoid mistakes. I am grateful to the entire team!"

Details: Klymenko also said that the 18-year-old man is a resident of Dnipro. He rented at least three apartments in Lviv while preparing for Farion’s assassination.

Investigators currently believe that the shooter was only a hitman, and say they will share more information as it becomes available.

Background:

An assassination attempt was made on former Ukrainian MP Iryna Farion on Masaryk Street in Lviv on the evening of 19 July. Later that night, Farion died in hospital.

On 20 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he received the latest reports on Farion’s murder and all lines of enquiry are being investigated, including the theory that Russia and its secret services were involved.

Ukraine’s National Police put a man who may be involved in Farion’s murder on the wanted list.

A funeral service for Farion was held in Lviv on 21 July.

Investigators believe that Farion’s murder was being planned for at least a month, and that the perpetrator may have had accomplices.

On 25 July, Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that an 18-year-old individual suspected of murdering Iryna Farion was detained in the city of Dnipro.

