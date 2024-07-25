All Sections
Suspect in murder of former Ukrainian MP Farion is junior footballer

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 25 July 2024, 17:16
Suspect in murder of former Ukrainian MP Farion is junior footballer
The suspected murderer of Iryna Farion. Photo: Slidstvo.Info

Slidstvo.Info journalists identified the man suspected of shooting Iryna Farion in Lviv on 19 July, as Viacheslav Zinchenko.

Source: Slidstvo.Info

Details: According to the article, the suspect is 18-year-old Viacheslav Zinchenko. According to the reports, Zinchenko played for the Dnipro football squad at the local young sports school as of 2023, and competed in the Pulse tournament as a member of the Juniors team a month prior to the Farion murder.

On 25 July, police seized him in Dnipro on suspicion of premeditated murder.

Background: 

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that an 18-year-old individual suspected of murdering linguist and former MP Iryna Farion was detained in the city of Dnipro.
  • According to Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the 18-year-old suspect is a resident of Dnipro. He rented at least three apartments in Lviv while preparing for Farion’s assassination. Investigators currently believe that the shooter was only a hitman.
  • Ukrainska Pravda obtained a photo of the 18-year-old detainee suspected of murdering Iryna Farion.
  • Law enforcement officers are completing procedural actions against the 18-year-old detainee suspected of the murderer of Iryna Farion, a linguist, professor at Lviv Polytechnic National University and former Ukrainian MP, after which he will be taken to the city of Lviv.

Subjects: Iryna Farion
