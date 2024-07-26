Russian army drops explosives on Kindiika in Kherson Oblast, injuring one civilian

Russian forces dropped explosives from a drone onto a courtyard in Kindiika, Kherson Oblast, injuring one civilian on 26 July.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Around 18:00, the Russian military dropped bombs from a drone into the courtyard of a residential building in Kindiika.

The explosion injured a 56-year-old man."

Details: The victim sustained an explosive wound as well as injuries to his shoulder, arm, and leg.

Background: On the morning of 25 July, the Russian military attacked Kindiika in Kherson Oblast with a drone, killing a 51-year-old resident. Later, a 58-year-old man and his 54-year-old wife were injured in another attack.

