Russians launch plywood UAVs to determine positions of Ukraine's air defence

Photo: 103rd Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has begun using new plywood and camera drones in its attacks on Ukraine to locate Ukrainian air defences.

Source: Andrii Cherniak, representative of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in a comment to Reuters

Details: According to intelligence, some of the drones have a camera and a Ukrainian SIM card to send images from the battlefield back to the Russians. The drones are made of foam and plywood.

Quote: "They identify where our mobile groups are positioned, where the machine guns are that can destroy them. They're trying ... to get a picture of where all our air defences are located."

Details: According to Cherniak, the drones do not carry any explosives, fly in groups, and resemble Shahed UAVs. They cost around US$10,000 per drone, making them significantly cheaper to construct than air defence missiles.

These drones can also fly at a height of one kilometre, where they cannot be reached with machine guns or rifles.

