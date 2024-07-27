Ukrainian drones strike Russian strategic bomber at Olenya airfield, source says
Saturday, 27 July 2024, 13:45
Ukrainian reconnaissance drones struck a TU-22M3 long-range strategic bomber, a missile carrier, at the Olenya airfield in Russia on Saturday, 27 July.
Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)
Quote: "A TU-22M3 long-range supersonic bomber missile carrier was struck at the Olenya military airfield, the base of the strategic aircraft of the Russian occupiers, as a result of a DIU’s operation near Olenegorsk."
Advertisement:
Details: The source added that the distance from the border of Ukraine to the place of the special operation is 1,800 kilometres.
Support UP or become our patron!