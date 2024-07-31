Putin doubles lump-sum payment for people enlisting in war against Ukraine

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has more than doubled the lump-sum payment for those willing to sign a contract with Russia's Defence Ministry and enlist in the war against Ukraine.

Source: Russian online newspaper The Moscow Times, citing Putin's decree released on a legal information portal

Details: The document states that Russians and foreigners who sign a contract with Russia's Defence Ministry to join the war against Ukraine will now be eligible for a one-time payment of RUB 400,000 (approximately US$4,600).

Earlier, this one-off payment amounted to RUB 195,000 (roughly US$2,200).

Under the decree, only those who sign a contract from 1 August to 31 December 2024 will be eligible for the increased payment.

Additionally, Putin recommended that Russian regional authorities should also provide at least RUB 400,000 to citizens who choose to enlist in the war of aggression against Ukraine.

