Navy sailors show destruction of Russian artillery system in Mykolaiv Oblast – video

Ukrainian Navy sailors discovered and destroyed a Russian artillery piece, attacking Mykolaiv Oblast.

Source: Public Relations Office of the Ukrainian Navy Command on Telegram

Details: Air reconnaissance performed by a unit of the Ukrainian Navy detected a Russian artillery crew shelling a settlement on the coast of the Dnipro-Buzkyi Estuary.

During the reconnaissance, the artillery system was identified as a 122mm D-30 howitzer.

Navy sailors hit the Russian firing position with FPV (first-person view) drones. As a result of accurate strikes, the ammunition near the howitzer detonated. The artillery system was destroyed, and fires broke out in the surrounding forest belts where the occupants had constructed dugouts, fortifications, and ammunition storage points.

