Kyiv repels drone attack as they approached in waves from different directions

The Russians have launched another air attack using only UAVs on the night of 3-4 July. Air defence troops have destroyed all drones.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Kyiv City Military Administration reported that the Russians launched their drones from the territory of Russia’s Kursk Oblast. The drones approached the city of Kyiv in waves and from different directions.

None of the drones reached Kyiv itself thanks to the air defence network. The assets and personnel of the Air Force destroyed Russian UAVs on the approaches to the capital.

Early reports indicate that there were no casualties or destruction in Kyiv.

