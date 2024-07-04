Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman, damaging infrastructure, power lines and gym – photos

The Russians have attacked the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with kamikaze drones and heavy artillery on the evening of 3 July and the morning of 4 July. They have injured a woman and damaged infrastructure, including a gas pipeline, power lines, stores and a gym.

Source: Serhii Lysak, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Mykola Lukashuk, the Head of Dnipro Oblast Council

Quote from Lysak: "The occupiers targeted the district centre and the Chervonohryhorivka hromada (an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories). A 68-year-old woman was injured. She is in hospital in moderate condition. Infrastructure has been damaged, including stores and a gym. In addition, four five-storey buildings and three cars were affected. The gas pipeline and power lines were also hit."

Advertisement:

Aftermath of the Russian attacks. Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Details: It was also reported that air defence forces destroyed two Shahed drones over the oblast at night.

Aftermath of the Russian attacks. Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Support UP or become our patron!