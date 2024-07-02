Russian missile shot down in Dnipro Oblast
Tuesday, 2 July 2024, 21:20
Ukraine's defence forces shot down a Russian Kh-59/69 missile in the sky over Dnipro Oblast.
Source: the Head of Dnipro Oblast Military Administration Serhii Lysak; Air Command Skhid (East), Ukraine's Air Force
Quote from Lysak: "An enemy missile was destroyed in Dnipro Oblast. I would like to thank the Air Command Skhid."
Details: The Air Command clarified that at around 21:00 on 2 July 2024, their unit shot down a missile, probably a Kh-59/69.
Earlier in the day, the Air Force reported a missile fired in the direction of Dnipro.
