Russian missile shot down in Dnipro Oblast

Ukraine's defence forces shot down a Russian Kh-59/69 missile in the sky over Dnipro Oblast.

Source: the Head of Dnipro Oblast Military Administration Serhii Lysak; Air Command Skhid (East), Ukraine's Air Force

Quote from Lysak: "An enemy missile was destroyed in Dnipro Oblast. I would like to thank the Air Command Skhid."

Advertisement:

Details: The Air Command clarified that at around 21:00 on 2 July 2024, their unit shot down a missile, probably a Kh-59/69.

Earlier in the day, the Air Force reported a missile fired in the direction of Dnipro.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!