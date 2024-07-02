4 people killed in Russian attack on Nikopol – photos

The number of casualties from a Russian artillery attack on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has risen to ten. Two people have lost their lives.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The district centre suffered most damage. There are two dead and, according to updated information, 10 people were injured. Four of them were hospitalised in a moderate condition."

Advertisement:

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Three apartments, five houses, four outbuildings and seven cars were damaged in the city. The Russian attack also damaged two educational institutions, an outpatient clinic, an administrative building, shops, a beauty salon and a bank.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

The Russians also shelled the Myriv, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories]. A fire broke out at an agricultural enterprise as a result and was extinguished by firefighters.

Updated: Lysak later reported that two other people, a man and a woman, were killed in the Russian shelling of the Pokrovsk hromada.

Advertisement:

Quote: "There are already four people killed by Russian butchers in the area today. There are no words that can soothe the pain of families."

Background:

Lysak reported earlier that two women aged 61 and 86 had been killed in the Russian attack on Nikopol on 2 July.

Support UP or become our patron!