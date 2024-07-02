All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

4 people killed in Russian attack on Nikopol – photos

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 2 July 2024, 20:29
4 people killed in Russian attack on Nikopol – photos
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

The number of casualties from a Russian artillery attack on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has risen to ten. Two people have lost their lives.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "The district centre suffered most damage. There are two dead and, according to updated information, 10 people were injured. Four of them were hospitalised in a moderate condition."

Advertisement:
 
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Three apartments, five houses, four outbuildings and seven cars were damaged in the city. The Russian attack also damaged two educational institutions, an outpatient clinic, an administrative building, shops, a beauty salon and a bank.

 
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

The Russians also shelled the Myriv, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories]. A fire broke out at an agricultural enterprise as a result and was extinguished by firefighters.

Updated: Lysak later reported that two other people, a man and a woman, were killed in the Russian shelling of the Pokrovsk hromada.

Advertisement:

Quote: "There are already four people killed by Russian butchers in the area today. There are no words that can soothe the pain of families."

Background: 

Lysak reported earlier that two women aged 61 and 86 had been killed in the Russian attack on Nikopol on 2 July.

Support UP or become our patron! 

Subjects: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement:

US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russian missile downed in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russians attack Nikopol district with drones in morning, setting house on fire and causing damage
Russian troops attack Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery – photos
RECENT NEWS
08:15
NATO summit draft resolution highlights irreversibility of Ukraine's accession – CNN
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:55
US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
02:20
Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: