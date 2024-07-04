All Sections
Rescue workers have been removing debris of residential building in Dnipro for a week – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 4 July 2024, 15:24
Rescue workers have been removing debris of residential building in Dnipro for a week – photos
Photo: Lysak on Facebook

Emergency workers have removed 90% of the rubble of a residential building in the city of Dnipro which was destroyed in a Russian attack on 28 June.

Source: Serhii Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration

Quote: "A residential building in Dnipro has been damaged. Rescue workers have been working there non-stop for a week. Around the clock.

They climb up on top of the rubble and remove it. Almost 90% of work has been done. More than 1,600 tonnes of construction garbage were taken from the attacked building. Public utility employees help remove it."

Details: Reportedly, rescue workers inspected 45 apartments after gaining access to them.

 
Photo: Lysak on Facebook
 
Photo: Lysak on Facebook

Lysak thanked the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and everyone who helped them deal with the consequences of the Russian attacks.

Background: 

On the evening of 28 June, the Russian army launched a missile strike on a nine-storey building in the city of Dnipro; 1 person was killed and 12 more injured.

Support UP or become our patron!        

Subjects: DniprowarState Emergency Service
