Russian strikes on Dnipro: body found under rubble and injured person died in hospital

Emergency workers dismantling the rubble of an apartment block in Dnipro after a Russian attack on 28 June. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Rescue workers have found the body of a woman under the rubble of a building in Dnipro that was struck by the Russians on 28 June, bringing the death toll from that attack to three. In addition, a woman who was injured during the Russian strike on Dnipro on 3 July has died in hospital, raising the death toll from that attack to six.

Source: Serhii Lysak, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Last night, rescue workers found the body of a woman under the rubble of the Dnipro building damaged by the Russians on Friday. This is the third person killed in that attack. A 60-year-old woman who was injured during yesterday's attack on the city has died in hospital. In total, six people have been killed."

Details: Lysak noted that a mourning day in Dnipro is declared on 4 July.

Background:

On the evening of 28 June, the Russian army launched a missile attack on a high-rise building in Dnipro.

By 2 July, one person had been reported killed and 12 injured. On 2 July, rescue workers retrieved the body of a woman from under the rubble, bringing the death toll to two.

Russian forces attacked the city of Dnipro in the morning of 3 July: explosions were heard, and a shopping centre was damaged. At first, it was reported that at least 4 people had been killed and at least 27 injured. Later, the death toll rose to 5 and the number of injured increased to 53.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russian forces launched three Iskander-K surface-to-surface cruise missiles, four Kh-59 aviation missiles and five Shahed attack UAVs on the morning of 3 July 2024. Ukrainian air defence units had shot down 11 aerial targets: 1 Iskander-K cruise missile, 4 Kh-59 aviation missiles, 5 Shahed-131/136 loitering munitions and 1 Orlan-10 UAV.

