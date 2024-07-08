Ukraine's Security Service identifies missile Russia used to hit Kyiv children's hospital – photo

The aftermath of the Russian attack on the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital in Kyiv. Photo: Bohdan Kutiepov, Ukrainska Pravda

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has defined Russia's attack on the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital in Kyiv as a war crime and initiated criminal proceedings into the matter.

Source: SSU press service

Details: Early reports from SSU investigators indicate the Russians used a Kh-101 air-launched cruise missile to attack the medical facility.

Evidence of this has been found at the site of the tragedy, particularly wreckage from the rear part of the body of the Kh-101, marked with the serial number, and part of the rudder from the same missile.

Photo: SSU press service

Quote from SSU Chief Vasyl Maliuk: "The Security Service will do everything possible to ensure that the enemy faces the maximum retribution for each of their war crimes, including today's attack on Ukraine. This retribution will be delivered in accordance with the law and morality. A terrorist state is not an abstract concept. There are specific names of murderers. And nothing will save them from justice."

