Residential building hit in Kyiv, entire section destroyed, voices heard under the rubble – video

Iryna BalachukMonday, 8 July 2024, 13:11
Photo: SES of Ukraine

A residential building in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district has been hit in a Russian missile strike, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. 

Source: Vitali Klitschko on Telegram 

Quote from Klitschko: "A residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district has been hit. Sections have been damaged. One has been destroyed. The residents are being evacuated."

Details: According to the State Emergency Service, a fire covering over 1,500 sq. m has been extinguished in the Shevchenkivskyi district. The State Emergency Service reports that five people were killed and four were injured in this area. According to reports, the injured people were sent to medical facilities for further treatment.

 
Screenshot: video by Vitali Klitschko

Later, the Kyiv mayor reported from the scene that the building in question was an apartment block in the city's Syrets microdistrict, with approximately 17 flats destroyed.

Quote from Klitschko: "Emergency workers are on the ground, we can hear voices, people are under the rubble, we are doing everything we can to save them."

He further noted that the residential building opposite had also been damaged.

This news has been updated since publication.

Background

  • On the morning of 8 July, Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia had scrambled Tu-95 bombers from the Olenya airfield.
  • Later, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that the Russians had launched missiles and guided aerial bombs on Ukraine, causing an air-raid warning to be issued across the country. Explosions rocked Kyiv and a number of other cities.
  • Following the missile strike on Kyiv, wreckage was seen falling in the capital’s Solomianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Holosiivskyi districts.
  • Eight people were killed and 15 injured in the Russian missile strike on Kyiv, and there may be people under the rubble of the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital.

