Kyiv residents bring water and food for the wounded in Okhmatdyt hospital – video

Residents of the Ukrainian capital continue to bring water and food to the site of the Russian missile attack on the Okhmatdyt hospital, despite the lack of need.

Source: an Ukrainska Pravda correspondent at the scene

Details: The people of Kyiv vigorously responded to calls on social media to help the victims of the missile attack and participants in the search and rescue operation with water and food, bringing them to the hospital throughout the day.

As the UP journalist reports, there is currently no need for water and food, as bottles have already formed "mountains" on the approaches to the hospital

Кияни знесли до "Охматдиту" дуже багато води і продуктів. Наразі потреби в них - немає.

Background:

On 8 July, a Russian missile strike on Kyiv struck the grounds of the National Children's Specialised Hospital Okhmatdyt. One of the buildings has been damaged, and search and rescue operations are ongoing.

According to local officials, as of 14:30, two adults have been killed in the attack, along with 16 other victims, including seven children.

The Ukrainian Security Service asserted that Russia's attack on the national children's specialist hospital Okhmatdyt was a war crime and began criminal proceedings into it.

According to Ukraine's Security Service, the Russians used a Kh-101 air-launched cruise missile to strike the medical facilities.

Ukraine's Ministry of Health launched a fundraising campaign for the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital.

You can donate to the Okhmatdyt Foundation here.

