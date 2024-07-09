Rescue workers find body parts under debris in Shevchenkivskyi district after attack on Kyiv

Some parts of the body of another person have been found during the removal of rubble at an apartment building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv.

Source: Pavlo Petrov, a spokesperson for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda.

Details: Petrov said the body part was found under a slab in a difficult-to-reach place. Work is currently underway to release it.

Background: As of the morning of 9 July, the death toll from the Russian missile strike on Kyiv has reached 27 people, including four children. Another 117 people were injured.



