Rescue workers find body parts under debris in Shevchenkivskyi district after attack on Kyiv

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 9 July 2024, 10:30
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Some parts of the body of another person have been found during the removal of rubble at an apartment building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. 

Source: Pavlo Petrov, a spokesperson for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda.

Details: Petrov said the body part was found under a slab in a difficult-to-reach place. Work is currently underway to release it. 

Background: As of the morning of 9 July, the death toll from the Russian missile strike on Kyiv has reached 27 people, including four children. Another 117 people were injured. 

Subjects: KyivState Emergency Servicemissile strikecasualties
Kyiv
Okhmatdyt hospital rubble clearance: rescue workers reach basement
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
Search and rescue operation at Kyiv children's hospital continues through the night – photos
