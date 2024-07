Ukraine's air defence shot down 30 out of 38 Russian missiles

Ukraine's air defence network intercepted 30 of the 38 Russian missiles launched on Monday 8 July.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Air Force Commander, on Telegram

Details: Around 10:00, Russia conducted a combined missile strike on Ukraine, using air, sea, and land-based missiles.

According to early data, Russian war criminals fired 38 different types of missiles, namely:

1 aeroballistic rocket Kh-47M2 Kinzhal;

4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles;

1 3M22 Zircon cruise missile ;

13 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

14 Kalibr cruise missiles;

2 Kh-22 cruise missiles;

3 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided aircraft missiles.

Ukraine’s air defence managed to destroy 30 Russian missiles:

1 aeroballistic rocket Kh-47M2 Kinzhal;

3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles;

11 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

12 Kalibr cruise missiles;

3 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided aircraft missiles.

Quote: "The world must respond decisively to this crime. And arguments about whether it is possible to strike military targets on Russian soil should be avoided altogether. Let us avenge every Ukrainian."

