Explosions in Kursk: Russian authorities claim downed missile fell on house – video

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 11 August 2024, 00:02
The city of Kursk. Stock photo: AFP via Getty Images

Air defence units have responded in the Russian city of Kursk, where around 10 explosions have been reported. Local authorities later claimed that a downed missile had fallen on a residential building.

Source: Alexei Smirnov, the acting Governor of Kursk Oblast; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS

Details: Alexei Smirnov reported a missile threat and air defence operations in Kursk late on Saturday night, 10 August.

TASS reported that air defence systems had responded in Kursk, where about 10 explosions had been heard.

Update: At 00:19, Smirnov claimed that a missile shot down by Russian air defence had fallen on a residential building in Kursk. A fire broke out.

Background:

  • On the morning of 6 August, the Russians claimed that Ukrainian forces had mounted an attempt to infiltrate Kursk Oblast, Russia. Russian propagandists and military bloggers are claiming that Ukrainian forces have secured a foothold in the border area. Russian ruler Vladimir Putin called the situation a "provocation".
  • Earlier, Russia's Defence Ministry confirmed the advance of supposedly Ukrainian forces in two districts of Kursk Oblast and noted that it had moved reserves to the border and was "attacking Ukrainian troops from the air". 
  • On 9 August, Russia’s Ministry of Defence issued a statement on the situation in Kursk Oblast, acknowledging that Ukrainian forces were on the outskirts of the town of Sudzha.
  • Igor Korpunkov, mayor of the Russian town of Kurchatov, where the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (Kursk NPP) is located, reported that fighting is now taking place a few dozen kilometres away from the town borders, and urged residents not to panic.
  • A counter-terrorist operation (CTO) regime was imposed in Russia’s Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod oblasts on the night of 9-10 August. A state of emergency was declared in Kursk Oblast on 7 August, two days after the Ukrainian incursion.

