Explosions in Kursk: Russian authorities claim downed missile fell on house – video

Air defence units have responded in the Russian city of Kursk, where around 10 explosions have been reported. Local authorities later claimed that a downed missile had fallen on a residential building.

Source: Alexei Smirnov, the acting Governor of Kursk Oblast; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS

Details: Alexei Smirnov reported a missile threat and air defence operations in Kursk late on Saturday night, 10 August.

TASS reported that air defence systems had responded in Kursk, where about 10 explosions had been heard.

Update: At 00:19, Smirnov claimed that a missile shot down by Russian air defence had fallen on a residential building in Kursk. A fire broke out.

Background:

