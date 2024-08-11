All Sections
Russian authorities claim large attack on Kursk, Voronezh and Belgorod oblasts overnight

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 11 August 2024, 07:57
A missile shot down by Russian air defence units fell on an apartment block in Kursk. Photo: Russian media

Local Russian authorities have claimed that several Russian oblasts experienced a large-scale drone and missile attack on the night of 10-11 August.

Source: Alexander Gusev, Governor of Voronezh Oblast; Alexei Smirnov, acting Governor of Kursk Oblast; Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Belgorod Oblast

Details: One of the downed missiles fell on an apartment block in Kursk Oblast. Cars parked near the high-rise building also caught fire. At present, 13 people are known to have been injured, two of them are in a serious condition.

Windows from the ground floor to the fourth floor were smashed in the apartment block. Emergency services are working at the scene.

According to local authorities, Russian air defence units shot down 15 UAVs in Voronezh Oblast overnight. There were no casualties. A local authority building, a municipal facility and houses sustained damage.

Drones targeted the town of Shebekino in Belgorod Oblast. One high-rise building caught fire, and windows were smashed in two houses. Part of the town was cut off from the power supply.

An aircraft-type drone was also supposedly destroyed over Belgorod Oblast. There were no casualties or damage reported.

Update: Russia's Defence Ministry claimed that air defence units had destroyed 14 UAVs and four Tochka-U tactical missiles over the territory of Kursk Oblast overnight.

Another 16 UAVs were "shot down over the territory of Voronezh Oblast and three UAVs over Belgorod Oblast".

One drone was supposedly destroyed over the territories of Bryansk and Oryol oblasts.

