Around 10 Shahed UAVs shot down over Kyiv, no damage reported in city

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast. Photo: Screenshot from video by Ukraine’s State Emergency Service in Kyiv Oblast

All the attack drones that Russia launched to strike Kyiv on the night of 10-11 August were shot down by air defence assets and personnel in the capital's airspace, causing no damage to the city.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA)

Quote: "The enemy has launched airstrikes on Kyiv for the second time since the beginning of August. This night, 11 August 2024, began with the launch of ballistic missiles targeting Kyiv. Like the previous time, six days ago, the aerial targets (such as Iskander-M or the North Korean-made KN-23) did not reach the capital, and the suburbs took the brunt of the attack.

Several dozen Shahed attack UAVs were known to have been launched on Ukraine. After elaborate manoeuvres, about a dozen of them attempted to attack Kyiv. However, all the enemy UAVs have been shot down in the airspace of the Ukrainian capital by air defence assets and personnel."

Details: The KCMA stressed that the capital suffered no damage or casualties.

Background:

Around midnight, explosions rocked Kyiv as the Russians launched missiles on the capital.

At 03:00, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv for the second time overnight. The Russians launched drones and Ukrainian air defence units were responding.

A man and a child have been killed in the Russian missile attack.

