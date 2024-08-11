All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Man and his son, 4, killed in Russian missile attack on Kyiv Oblast – video

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 11 August 2024, 06:28
Man and his son, 4, killed in Russian missile attack on Kyiv Oblast – video
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

A man and a child were killed in a Russian missile attack on Kyiv Oblast on the night of 10-11 August.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Details: Missile wreckage fell on houses in the Brovary district, Kyiv Oblast.

Advertisement:

Three people were seriously injured, including a 13-year-old child. Two more civilians, a 35-year-old man and his 4-year-old son, were trapped under the rubble of a house. They were found dead during search and rescue operations.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Around midnight, explosions rocked Kyiv as the Russians launched missiles on the capital.
  • At 03:00 an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv for the second time overnight. The Russians launched drones and Ukrainian air defence units were responding.

Support UP or become our patron!

warmissile strikeKyiv Oblast
Advertisement:

Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs

Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW

Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack

320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast were held in Sumy prison in Ukraine – NYT

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's foothold in Russia's Kursk Oblast is growing

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry says reports of Germany stopping aid to Ukraine are manipulations

All News
war
Russian troops drop explosives from drone in Kherson Oblast, killing man
Belgorod Oblast governor claims Ukrainian military held two residents of Russian village of Poroz
Ten people wounded in Kherson Oblast during day
RECENT NEWS
09:53
Germany's Finance Ministry comments on situation regarding aid for Ukraine
09:42
Ukrainian serviceman killed during operation in Kursk Oblast buried in Lviv
09:33
Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs
08:29
Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW
08:24
Russians trying to break through Ukrainian defences on Pokrovsk front, launching 46 assaults – Ukraine's General Staff
08:08
Russia loses another 1,170 soldiers, seven tanks and 71 artillery systems
07:58
Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack
06:45
No damage and casualties reported in morning missile and drone attack on Kyiv
06:32
Fuel tanks catch fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast due to drone attack overnight
05:50
320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast were held in Sumy prison in Ukraine – NYT
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: