Man and his son, 4, killed in Russian missile attack on Kyiv Oblast – video

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

A man and a child were killed in a Russian missile attack on Kyiv Oblast on the night of 10-11 August.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Details: Missile wreckage fell on houses in the Brovary district, Kyiv Oblast.

Three people were seriously injured, including a 13-year-old child. Two more civilians, a 35-year-old man and his 4-year-old son, were trapped under the rubble of a house. They were found dead during search and rescue operations.

Background:

Around midnight, explosions rocked Kyiv as the Russians launched missiles on the capital.

At 03:00 an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv for the second time overnight. The Russians launched drones and Ukrainian air defence units were responding.

