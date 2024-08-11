Kyiv Oblast authorities on Russian nighttime attack: no direct strikes, damage in three districts

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast. Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

A Russian attack on the night of 10-11 August caused damage in three districts of Kyiv Oblast, but authorities noted that there were no direct strikes.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "No direct strikes were recorded. Two people were killed as a result of the fall of enemy targets. A father and a four-year-old son.

Three people were taken to the Brovary multidisciplinary clinical hospital."

Details: Authorities specified the injuries of the three people. A man, 46, has a fractured ulna, a woman, 51, received bruises to her body, wrist and hand, and a child, 13, suffered a concussion and a spinal injury.

Quote: "The consequences of the attack were recorded in three districts of the oblast. The complete destruction of 2 houses and damage to 22 more has been reported so far.

Nine cars were damaged. In addition, the dome of a church was damaged in one of the settlements."

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Russians had fired North Korean-supplied missiles on Kyiv Oblast.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Air Force did not report any such missiles being shot down last night. In total, the Russians fired four KN-23 ballistic missiles.

As a result of the Russian missile attack, civilians were killed: a man and a child.

