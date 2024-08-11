All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Kyiv Oblast authorities on Russian nighttime attack: no direct strikes, damage in three districts

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 11 August 2024, 15:54
Kyiv Oblast authorities on Russian nighttime attack: no direct strikes, damage in three districts
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast. Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

A Russian attack on the night of 10-11 August caused damage in three districts of Kyiv Oblast, but authorities noted that there were no direct strikes.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "No direct strikes were recorded. Two people were killed as a result of the fall of enemy targets. A father and a four-year-old son.

Advertisement:

Three people were taken to the Brovary multidisciplinary clinical hospital."

Details: Authorities specified the injuries of the three people. A man, 46, has a fractured ulna, a woman, 51, received bruises to her body, wrist and hand, and a child, 13, suffered a concussion and a spinal injury.

Quote: "The consequences of the attack were recorded in three districts of the oblast. The complete destruction of 2 houses and damage to 22 more has been reported so far.

Advertisement:

Nine cars were damaged. In addition, the dome of a church was damaged in one of the settlements."

Background

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Russians had fired North Korean-supplied missiles on Kyiv Oblast.
  • Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Air Force did not report any such missiles being shot down last night. In total, the Russians fired four KN-23 ballistic missiles.
  • As a result of the Russian missile attack, civilians were killed: a man and a child.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kyiv Oblastmissile strike
Advertisement:

Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs

Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW

Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack

320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast were held in Sumy prison in Ukraine – NYT

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's foothold in Russia's Kursk Oblast is growing

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry says reports of Germany stopping aid to Ukraine are manipulations

All News
Kyiv Oblast
Man and his son, 4, killed in Russian missile attack on Kyiv Oblast – video
Man killed, child injured in Kyiv Oblast due to munition detonation
Wreckage of Shahed drones damages 22 houses and injures one person in night attack on Kyiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
09:53
Germany's Finance Ministry comments on situation regarding aid for Ukraine
09:42
Ukrainian serviceman killed during operation in Kursk Oblast buried in Lviv
09:33
Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs
08:29
Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW
08:24
Russians trying to break through Ukrainian defences on Pokrovsk front, launching 46 assaults – Ukraine's General Staff
08:08
Russia loses another 1,170 soldiers, seven tanks and 71 artillery systems
07:58
Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack
06:45
No damage and casualties reported in morning missile and drone attack on Kyiv
06:32
Fuel tanks catch fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast due to drone attack overnight
05:50
320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast were held in Sumy prison in Ukraine – NYT
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: