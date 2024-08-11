All Sections
Ukrainian forces respond to Russian Shahed UAV attack until noon: over 50 drones destroyed

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 11 August 2024, 12:11
Ukrainian forces have shot down 53 Shahed loitering munitions. Photo: Ukraine's Air Force

Russian forces targeted Ukraine with 4 North Korean-made KN-23 ballistic missiles and 57 Shahed loitering munitions on the night of 10-11 August 2024. Ukrainian air defence units were responding to the attack until noon, successfully shooting down most of the Shaheds.

Source: Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force

Details: The Ukrainian military reported that Russia had launched the Shaheds from the cities of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeysk, and Kursk. Out of the 57 Shahed loitering munitions, 53 were shot down across Mykolaiv, Odesa, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Kherson, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Rivne oblasts.

Oleshchuk did not report any ballistic missiles being downed but noted that they were launched from Voronezh Oblast, Russia.

Quote from Oleshchuk: "As for the Russian strikes with North Korean-made missiles, I can say the following: ballistic KN-23s, although they rarely reach their desired targets, pose a serious threat to the population. Take care of yourself and your families."

Support UP or become our patron!

Ukraine's Air Forceair defenceShahed drone
