DeepState analyses second day of Ukraine's military operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 13 August 2024, 02:32
DeepState map

Analysts from the DeepState project have updated their map, providing information on the second day, 7 August, of the Ukrainian military operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: a report by the DeepState analytical project

Quote: "The battle for Kursk. Day two – 7 August. Ukraine’s defence forces advanced in Sudzha and liberated Guevo, Gornal, Gogolevka, Rubanshchina, Nizhny Kli and Nikolaevo-Darino. 

Updates will be delayed and some information may eventually differ from the accounts of direct participants in the events."

Details: According to DeepState, assault groups advanced close to Korenevo, capturing Zeleny Shlyakh and Nikolaevo-Darino on the second day. 

The Russians were located in Novoivanovka, Olgovka and Kremyanoe at that time. 

Forward units began entering Sudzha and fully securing their positions in Goncharovka.

The forces also started bypassing Sudzha from the north.

Quote: "Guevo and Gornal were liberated in the south. The fate of the Russians holed up in the monastery is unknown. Active movement began towards Malaya Loknya. From this day onwards, this direction will receive the most controversial information."

Background: DeepState reported that Ukrainian forces were in control of about 44 settlements in Russia's Kursk Oblast as of 12 August.

