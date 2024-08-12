All Sections
Ukrainian forces control around 44 settlements in Russia's Kursk Oblast – DeepState analysts

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 12 August 2024, 17:19
Ukrainian forces control around 44 settlements in Russia's Kursk Oblast – DeepState analysts

Ukrainian forces are in control of about 44 settlements in Russia's Kursk Oblast as of 12 August.

Source: a report by the DeepState analytical project

Details: The report came as a response to the statement by Alexei Smirnov, the acting Governor of Russia's Kursk Oblast, who claimed that "about 28 settlements in the region are under enemy control".

DeepState noted that, based on their estimates, "approximately 44 settlements have been liberated and the status of 10 more is unknown".

Quote: "The estimate is very conservative. At the moment, hardly anyone knows the real number, but there are villages where our soldiers were photographed, yet we did not have control over them. This is why the estimate remains conservative."

