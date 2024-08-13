Evacuation extended to another area in Russia's Kursk Oblast following Ukrainian offensive

The residents of the Bolshesoldatskiy district (with the administrative district in the village of Bolshoye Soldatskoye) in Kursk Oblast, Russia, have been urged to evacuate by district officials.

Source: Vladimir Zaitsev, Head of the Bolshesoldatskiy district, on Telegram

Details: Zaitsev said that the evacuation was announced on 13 August.

Until then, "everyone who wanted to leave could leave on their own, no one was stopping them". "Today," Zaitsev said, "we are gathering information about people who need to be evacuated."

Background:

On the morning of 6 August, the Russians claimed that Ukrainian forces had mounted an attempt to infiltrate Kursk Oblast, Russia. Russian propagandists and military bloggers are claiming that Ukrainian forces have secured a foothold in the border area. Russian ruler Vladimir Putin called the situation a "provocation".

On 9 August, Russia’s Ministry of Defence issued a statement on the situation in Kursk Oblast, acknowledging that Ukrainian forces were on the outskirts of the town of Sudzha.

On 10 August, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said that 76,000 civilians have been evacuated from areas near the Russian-Ukrainian border in Kursk Oblast.

On 12 August, Alexei Smirnov, acting Governor of Kursk Oblast in Russia, informed Russian leader Vladimir Putin that 28 towns and villages in Kursk Oblast were "under enemy control".

As of 12 August, the Ukrainian army might be controlling up to 44 towns and villages in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, according to DeepState military analysts.

