All governmental parties of Denmark agree: Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast is "absolutely normal"

All governmental parties of Denmark have acted in favour of Ukraine’s offensive operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: DR.dk Danish media outlet cited by European Pravda

Details: Jesper Petersen, a representative of the Social-Democratic party of Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, is optimistic about the latest events.

"When you see that they [the Ukrainians – ed.] have resources and strength for such operations, there are reasons to be optimistic," he said.

Michael Aastrup Jensen, a representative of the Liberal Party of Denmark, also treats these Ukrainian attacks with respect. He believes that it is "totally normal" that Ukraine has crossed the Russian border.

Jeppe Søe, member of the Moderates Party, shares this opinion and calls the attack "quite natural".

"Sometimes it is necessary to cross the border of the country you’re at war with. I think it’s quite natural in the border area between two countries," he says.

Even the opposition Danish People’s Party expressed its support for Ukraine’s offensive in Kursk Oblast in Russia – Alex Ahrendtsen, a representative of the party, believes that these attacks are "absolutely spectacular and noticeable".

Denmark has sent one of the largest quantities of armament to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion. This includes, among other things, anti-tank weapons, missiles, mortars, tanks and, very recently, the first out of the batch of 19 F-16 fighter jets which have just been delivered to Ukraine.

All the parties DR spoke with stated that it was of no significance that it were Danish tanks which had crossed the borders last week.

"Every time we supply Ukraine with aid, it faces the Council for foreign policy where we set clear rules with the Ukrainians regarding what they can use these supplies for. As long as the Ukrainians adhere to these rules, we have no ground for criticism," Aastrup Jensen says, noting that the specifics of the rules are confidential so he does not want to go into detail when it comes to them.

Lars-Christian Brask, a representative of the Liberals, believes there are no reasons to think that the Ukrainians do not follow the laws of war.

"The Ukrainians target troops and military bases and do not hurt civilians. Their ethics and morals are different from those of the Russians. They respect human rights," he says.

All parties stress that the reason for concern will only arise when Ukraine starts occupying a part of Russian territory.

"It is important for us to support Ukraine in its fight for freedom and the liberation of its territory, not in attempts to capture new territories," Aastrup Jensen says.

Background:

Recently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, confirmed for the first time that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting an offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Oleksandr Syrskyi reported at a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have taken control of about 1,000 square kilometres of Russian territory.

The Pentagon said that Ukraine's advance in Kursk Oblast aligns with US policy and that it is not concerned about a possible increase in tensions with Russia.

A bipartisan delegation from the United States supported the actions of the Ukrainian defence forces in Russiaʼs Kursk Oblast and called the operation "historic" and hopeful during an official visit to Kyiv.

