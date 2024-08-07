Drones from 5 Lithuanian manufactures successfully tested in Ukraine

Drones from five Lithuanian companies have been successfully tested in Ukraine. Contracts may be signed with these companies.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Lithuania, cited by European Pravda

Details: The Lithuanian Defence Ministry reported that Ukraine has repeatedly tested drones from five Lithuanian manufacturers in conditions close to combat use. Before that, the drones were upgraded in accordance with the commentaries of the Ukrainian side following the first testing.

Advertisement:

At this stage, the drones provided by five Lithuanian companies showed good results.

In the near future, the Lithuanian manufacturers who participated in the testing will receive the invitation to submit final propositions and may receive contracts.

"Ukrainians are sharing their experience of deploying drones in the battlefield, testing the drones from our manufacturers, and then, having chosen the most suitable options, they will sign contracts with the companies. This is a great incentive and a big step forward for our drone manufacturers," Laurynas Kasčiūnas, Minister of Defence of Lithuania.

Advertisement:

The Lithuanian Defence Ministry communiqué notes that Lithuanian drones worth €5 million will be transferred to support Ukraine, and the same drones will be purchased for the Lithuanian army for €3 million.

Recently, Lithuania has started to actively work on the full-fledged integration of the most advanced unmanned systems into the army, taking into account the experience of the Russo-Ukrainian war. In the summer of 2024, the contracts for the procurement of different drone types were signed, specifically with the Lithuanian manufacturer Edge Autonomy and the Estonian Threod Systems. The procurement is being carried out under an urgent procedure.

The success of drone operator training courses is also increasing in Lithuania: all the spots were taken until New Year, a week after the registration started.

By the autumn, the Lithuanian government plans to launch a platform, via which Lithuanians will be able to donate to the defence needs of the country.

Support UP or become our patron!