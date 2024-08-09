Lithuania to send Ukraine new aid package containing air defence systems and armoured personnel carriers – photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left) and his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nausėda (right). Stock photo: Getty Images

The Lithuanian government plans to provide Ukraine with a new batch of military aid in August, containing short-range air defence systems, armoured vehicles and anti-drone equipment.

Source: press service of Lithuania's Defence Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The ministry said it was preparing another "significant" package of military assistance for Ukraine to be delivered in August.

🇱🇹🇺🇦 Lithuania continues to provide essential military aid to Ukraine: @Lithuanian_MoD is preparing another significant support package. In August, we will deliver combat equipment, anti-drone systems, transportation & logistical resources, also, some really necessary weaponry. pic.twitter.com/CkeDVDeYXs — Lithuanian MOD 🇱🇹 (@Lithuanian_MoD) August 9, 2024

"Lithuania will soon transfer critically needed short-range air defence systems to Ukraine, thus contributing to the air defence coalition led by Germany, the United States and France... We will also transfer other military equipment, weapons and systems needed on the battlefield daily. This is an investment in our own security," Lithuanian Defence Minister Laurynas Kasčiūna noted.

The package will consist of 14 M113 armoured personnel carriers, short-range air defence systems and missiles, electronic warfare equipment, off-road vehicles with spare parts, tractor trucks, forklift systems, small arms and ammunition and spare parts.

Background:

Earlier in 2024, at Ukraine's request, Lithuania provided, among other things, artillery ammunition, M577 and M113 armoured vehicles, anti-drone systems, Swedish-made Carl Gustaf anti-tank grenade launchers, RISE-1 remote detonation systems, a disassembled L-39ZA Albatros training and combat aircraft, and generators.

Lithuania has provided Ukraine with US$641 million worth of military aid since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Additionally, this week, it was reported that drones from five Lithuanian manufacturers have been successfully tested in Ukraine and that contracts may be signed with these firms.

Furthermore, this week, Lithuania decided to erect permanent fortifications in two locations near the border with Russia's Kaliningrad Oblast.

