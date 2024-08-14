All Sections
Ukrainian air defence downs 17 out of 23 Russian attack drones overnight

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 14 August 2024, 08:56
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with two Kh-59/Kh-69 guided missiles and 23 Shahed attack drones on the night of 13-14 August, and Ukrainian air defence managed to destroy 17 drones.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, on Telegram

Quote: "As a result of combat efforts, the mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian defence forces and aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and electronic warfare assets of the Air Force shot down 17 enemy UAVs in Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv and Zhytomyr oblasts."

Details: It is reported that the Russians launched missiles from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, and drones from the area of the Chauda training ground (Crimea) and the Russian cities of Yeysk and Kursk.

Background: On the night of 13-14 August, the Air Force shot down one Russian Shahed drone in Mykolaiv Oblast, and the drone wreckage damaged two residential buildings.

